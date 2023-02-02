See what drugs can do to a beautiful soul - Blakk Rasta claps back at Efya

When the host of the show brought the name of Blakk Rasta up during the interview, she said ‘"Who is that? He's a rapper; he's a what?...he's a radio journalist?... But journalists say what they want, they don't care. I don't think I know who he is. What does he do, radio?

After being given some clues by the host of the show, She admitted that she knows the 3FM presenter and described him as a funny man who does funny music.

Efya also had a message for the reggae musician who recently ridiculed rapper Sarkodie on his radio show.

According to the singer, Blakk Rasta doesn't have the authority to criticize the song, adding that his opinion won't change anything.

"Your opinion right now, Mr Blakk, does not matter. The thing is, the boy has done something and it's historic, be grateful and let's honour our people. Let's be happy for our people, you saying this, what does it do to it? Are they gonna go back to production and make the music what you want?...what level has he gotten to criticize the song?" she quizzed.

The singer’s comment comes after Blakk Rasta recently attacked Sarkodie and described how he performed on the remix of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ as ‘wack’.

Blakk Rasta, heavily criticized Sarkodie's verse on the remake of 'Stir It Up' which was released in January 2023.

"What Sarkodie did was nothing but a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It is so shameful, what Sarkodie did is nothing but a desecration of the holy music...should I go deeper? It is like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up, and steal the gold and diamonds that he's been buried with," these were Blakk's statements on his show, Urban Blend.

However, these words did not sit well with Blakk Rasta, who decided to berate Efya and tell her to desist from the use and abuse of drugs, which could have clouded her knowledge of him.

In a quick rebuttal, Blakk Rasta wrote: Sad what DRUGS can do to a beautiful soul. Be delivered and healed, in JESUS name!