The son of the dancehall turns a year older today, 11 July, and parents are celebrating him with heartwarming messages. His mother, Michy, shared a cured photo of him and added that the love for him has saved her.

"Your love saved me. May God bless this little man forever. Happy birthday King Majesty,” she wrote. His father, in a longer, message, has spoken positivity into his son’s future, saying that he will one day rule in music and beyond.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale pampers daughter with cash, phone and more for her birthday

He wrote “Happy Birthday to my King once again !!! King Majesty Will Rule one day. Not only in music but in all aspect of life with great and positive marks ..Love you Son !! Always remember Dad and Mum loves you so much".

Shatta’s wish also came with a cute photo of his son, see it below.