Shatta Wale, Bulldog resolve defamation case in out-of-court settlement

Bulldog sought various remedies, including a court order directing Shatta Wale to publish a retraction and apology for the defamatory statements he made on his social media platforms about Bulldog. The proposed retraction and apology would have been reviewed and approved by Bulldog's lawyers.

However, the plaintiff's legal team requested an out-of-court settlement, which was granted by Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang Owusu in March. On Tuesday, June 27, the case was officially discontinued to allow the parties to resolve the matter amicably.

Speaking to journalists, Bullgod stated that their primary objective was to obtain an apology and retraction. He emphasized that the case was about reputation, and once the damage was repaired, they would consider the matter resolved. Bullgod also advised individuals, especially those in the entertainment industry, to exercise caution with their public statements, urging moderation and truthfulness.

Before the court's decision, Shatta Wale and Bulldog had been perceived to have reconciled, as public comments highlighted their previous contributions to each other's careers. In a recent interview with Connect FM, Bulldog admitted that despite considering quitting within the first six months, he enjoyed working with Shatta Wale.