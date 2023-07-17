Shatta Wale finally reunites with his son as he jointly celebrates his July-born children

However, the story has changed as a lovely video of Shatta Wale hanging out with his children has surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

In the video, Shatta Wale was captured with his daughter, Cherissa, who marked her 13th birthday on 1st July 2023.

Marking the 13-year-old's birthday, he said "Happy birthday to my Firstborn Cherissa You have grown so fast, On your 16th birthday I am buying you a Range Rove. Live life for me and don’t ever be down -spirited …Daddy loves you so much !!!".

Shatta Wale's son with Michy also celebrated his birthday on 13th July. Accordingly, he brought his children together into his home for a daddy and children moment to celebrate their birthdays.

This becomes the first time in a long while that Shatta Wale has reunited with Majesty. In January, the Ghanaian dancehall act said he has not seen his son, Majesty, for a while now.

Taking to social media, he said "I like how Michy is being frank with her experience out there, but someone should tell her I have not seen Majesty for years. In a Snapchat post by Shatta Wale, he added "and that's not cool. I also want to buy my son some toys and trainers".

Shatta Wale, Michy and Majesty Pulse Ghana

The message has reached Michelle Diamond better known as Michy, and she has she thrown a savage reply to Shatta Wale. "Social media parenting. I didn't know I had lions guarding my lil man," she also wrote on social media.