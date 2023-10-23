The "Gringo" hitmaker was presented with a diamond necklace by Leslie of Fantasy Dome as a gift for his birthday.
Shatta Wale gifted an ice chain worth half a million dollars for his birthday
Reggae dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr popularly known as Shatta Wale has been gifted an ice chain worth 543K dollar as a birthday gift for his 39th birthday.
Recommended articles
Shatta Wale's custom necklace was handcrafted by the jeweler and CEO of Yeshua Jewelry, Mr Koimene.
In a video post by Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's manager, the crooner was excited with joy as the piece was unveiled and later placed around his neck melting many hearts.
Congratulating his boss on this big win, Sammy Flex wrote; "My guy is now a different level oo…. Congratulations to you on your 543K Dollar ice chain for your birthday, your win of GMAUK artiste of the year, and your new single doing magic called Incoming off your KONEKT album. First of it’s kind to any musician I have met so far. Keep ruling in your space @shattawalegh. You are a King already ".
During the presentation, Leslie disclosed that the custom piece was made of 8,000 diamonds and noted its cost ranges in the six figures.
To show that real diamonds were used, a diamond tester was placed at various points on the necklace.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh