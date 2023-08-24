Shatta Wale has however stated why he’s constantly attacking Sarkodie and it has everything to do with the Glo mega-concert deal that happened on the 25th of October 2018..
Shatta Wale narrates how Sark took GHc120K after they discussed $150K in Glo deal
You might have been wondering what exactly lead to the breakdown of the strong bond between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie in the music industry.
Speaking on a Twitter space with Serwaa Amihere, Shatta Wale narrated that they both agreed to ask for $150,000 for the Glo deal. However, Sarkodie ended up accepting GHC120,000 (which is about $20,000 less) from Glo.
To make matters worse, the organizers thought Shatta Wale wasn't worth the amount he asked for and offered him $131,000 instead of the $150,000 they initially agreed on.
Shatta Wale was upset that Sarkodie didn't support his idea to boycott the show when they were offered less money. Instead, Sarkodie performed at the show and took the $131,000.
This incident made Shatta Wale unhappy, and he expressed his frustration on Twitter, which ultimately led to the end of their friendship.
