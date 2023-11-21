'Let us rally together' - Shatta Wale on how to improve the music industry

The Shatta Movement boss called for a restructuring of the industry.

In a heartfelt message, he highlights the pressing issues, including the lack of conducive policies, outdated infrastructure, and limited resources that have impeded Ghana’s musical potential internationally.

He wrote:

"Thinking aloud on a Tuesday afternoon!!!

I write this with deep concern about the challenges that have prevented major global music industries from investing and partnering with our beloved industry in Ghana. It is clear that the lack of conducive policies, infrastructure, and resources have hindered our growth and potential on the international stage. We must urgently address this by improving regulatory frameworks, investing in modern infrastructure, and strengthening intellectual property rights and licensing. It is time for us to work together to create an enabling environment that attracts major global investments and propels our music industry to unprecedented heights, contributing to our national identity and economy.

Let us rally together as stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry and collaborate to open the doors of opportunity for our industry. By any means necessary, we need to put in efforts to make sure our music is heard globally as Ghanaians.

Let’s act now and fast.”

However, he has been criticized for being a factor in the decline of the industry with his inflammatory comments made about fellow artists, pundits, and other stakeholders.