ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

She’s quite addictive - Iyanya describes what is like to date Yvonne Nelson

Dorcas Agambila

Iyanya recently opened up about the wonderful moments he shared with Yvonne Nelson during their time together.

BNXN & Joeboy features on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'
BNXN & Joeboy features on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

The Nigerian musician has been spending time in Ghana and has been featured in various media interviews. In these interviews, he focused on his relationship with the actress, discussing the details mentioned in Yvonne Nelson's memoir about the reasons behind their breakup.

Recommended articles

BNXN & Joeboy features on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'
BNXN & Joeboy features on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust' Pulse Nigeria

During an interview on GhOne's Toast, Iyanya shared his experiences from his relationship with Yvonne Nelson. He expressed that they had an incredibly beautiful relationship, emphasizing that Yvonne Nelson was captivating and impossible to resist.

"We had a serious relationship. She was my girl, and our connection was truly remarkable. When you're with her, it becomes addictive, and you find yourself completely immersed in it," Iyanya revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Instagram

Describing the depth of their relationship, the Nigerian artist mentioned that it was so significant that he even got a tattoo of Yvonne Nelson's name on his arm. He further disclosed that they had planned a future together.

"Yes, I had envisioned a future with Yvonne Nelson, and I believed she was the one. That's why I got a tattoo of her name on my arm. However, I no longer have it; I replaced it with something else. But it was a beautiful experience," Iyanya shared.

Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya began their romantic journey in 2012, but after three years, the inseparable couple decided to part ways.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson has a dazzling fashion sense

You’ll run away from Ghana If we show you your father - Alleged relative of Yvonne says

Sarkodie and his beautiful wife, Tracy are taking some “time off in Mykonos

Sarkodie flies Tracy abroad for vacation to take a break from unending controversies

Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya

Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl; I wish I didn't lie to her - Emotional Iyanya cries

OV and Stonebwoy

I won’t mentor any artist again, the previous ones taught me a bitter lesson – Stonebwoy