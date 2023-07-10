The Nigerian musician has been spending time in Ghana and has been featured in various media interviews. In these interviews, he focused on his relationship with the actress, discussing the details mentioned in Yvonne Nelson's memoir about the reasons behind their breakup.
She’s quite addictive - Iyanya describes what is like to date Yvonne Nelson
Iyanya recently opened up about the wonderful moments he shared with Yvonne Nelson during their time together.
During an interview on GhOne's Toast, Iyanya shared his experiences from his relationship with Yvonne Nelson. He expressed that they had an incredibly beautiful relationship, emphasizing that Yvonne Nelson was captivating and impossible to resist.
"We had a serious relationship. She was my girl, and our connection was truly remarkable. When you're with her, it becomes addictive, and you find yourself completely immersed in it," Iyanya revealed.
Describing the depth of their relationship, the Nigerian artist mentioned that it was so significant that he even got a tattoo of Yvonne Nelson's name on his arm. He further disclosed that they had planned a future together.
"Yes, I had envisioned a future with Yvonne Nelson, and I believed she was the one. That's why I got a tattoo of her name on my arm. However, I no longer have it; I replaced it with something else. But it was a beautiful experience," Iyanya shared.
Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya began their romantic journey in 2012, but after three years, the inseparable couple decided to part ways.
