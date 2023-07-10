She’s quite addictive - Iyanya describes what is like to date Yvonne Nelson

Pulse Nigeria

During an interview on GhOne's Toast, Iyanya shared his experiences from his relationship with Yvonne Nelson. He expressed that they had an incredibly beautiful relationship, emphasizing that Yvonne Nelson was captivating and impossible to resist.

"We had a serious relationship. She was my girl, and our connection was truly remarkable. When you're with her, it becomes addictive, and you find yourself completely immersed in it," Iyanya revealed.

Describing the depth of their relationship, the Nigerian artist mentioned that it was so significant that he even got a tattoo of Yvonne Nelson's name on his arm. He further disclosed that they had planned a future together.

"Yes, I had envisioned a future with Yvonne Nelson, and I believed she was the one. That's why I got a tattoo of her name on my arm. However, I no longer have it; I replaced it with something else. But it was a beautiful experience," Iyanya shared.