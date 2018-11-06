Sister derby denounces her ‘AMG Babe’ title

news

All is well that ends well. It is only proper that Sister Derby removes herself from the Amg crew looking at the way Fella Makafui and Medikal are all over social media.

A video of Sister Derby disapproving her ‘Amg Babe’ title which she acquired when dating Medikal, who is an artist of the record label is making waves online. In the video, a gentleman kept calling her such but she maintained that she did not know who he was.

This situation could have been worse but for our adorable fashion muse who took it in her stride as always. And ended what would have been an embarrassing episode in fits of laughter from all parties. Well, it’s only proper that she asks no to be associated with the musician if they have indeed broken up. And by all indications, they seem to have parted ways.

Dear Sister Derby as for us, we would always love you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE: