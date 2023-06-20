ADVERTISEMENT
Social media reacts to Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's pregnancy abortion

Emmanuel Tornyi

Social media has been reacting to a book written by award-winning actress, Yvonne Nelson who revealed her decision to terminate a pregnancy because the man who put her in that situation refused to accept responsibility on the basis that he had another girlfriend.

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie
Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

The actress in her memoir "I am not Yvonne Nelson" launched at Peduase Lodge on Sunday, June 19, 2023, revealed that she aborted a pregnancy for Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie in 2010 after a short relationship.

According to her, she took the decision to abort following Sarkodie’s decision not to take responsibility for the child.

Narrating the incident on pages 88-95 of Chapter Eight of her new book, Yvonne Nelson said Sarkodie and his manager at the time accompanied her to a clinic at Mamprobi to get the foetus removed. That was after a failed attempt with pills recommended by a friend.

In the book, she stated that she went to meet Sarkodie at Tema, who was still living with his mother.

Part of the Chapter reads: "I sensed the intensity of his emotions when I broke the news to him. I could hear his heart pounding, and when he finally found his voice, he faltered. His message was, however, unambiguous. He didn't want the pregnancy. That would damage him and his career. The only option was to get rid of it."

Ghanaians on social media have aired their views on the pregnancy and the abortion by Yvonne.

About "I am not Yvonne Nelson" book

"I am not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself, but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.

The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spell-binding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.

Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked.

The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
