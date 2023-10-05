According to him, Black Sherif's recognition was well-deserved due to his significant contributions to the music industry throughout the year.
For Ghana's sake it was good Black Sherif won AOY and not Piesie Esther - Sonnie Badu
Ghanaian gospel sensation, Sonnie Badu, has said that it was more profitable for Ghana that Black Sherif was crowned Artiste of the Year, at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), over his keen competitor Piesie Esther.
Sonnie Badu acknowledged the outstanding work of fellow gospel artist Piesie Esther but emphasized that Black Sherif's impact and popularity in the music scene made him a deserving recipient of the award.
He stated, "I think it was an interesting rift. Piesie did excellent, but it was good Black Sherif won it, no one should twist it. But it was good for the industry. Black Sherif just received an award in the US, and that's what Ghana wants."
He called for unity among players in the entertainment industry and urged them to support each other in the interest of the nation.
"If I'm part of the entertainment fraternity, everybody projects that guy. That's what Nigerians do and that is so important now.
"So he has everything it takes to take Ghana to that place at this moment. And let's not think the Stonebwoy’s and the Shatta Wale’s and all of that, they didn't do anything. As a building block is not as important as the block in the middle. We all built it into a blacksmith.
"We have to be deliberate. If I was an entertainment minister, I'd look out for this guy and say ‘What do we need to do to project him in this season and maybe another season,”
According to Sonnie Badu, it's crucial to focus on recognizing deserving individuals in the entertainment industry, regardless of whether they are gospel or secular musicians. He emphasized the importance of unity among industry players and encouraged them to support one another for the betterment of the nation.
