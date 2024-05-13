ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship( VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

American musician and songwriter Stevie Wonder has officially been granted Ghanaian citizenship status by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, May 13, 2024.

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship

Mr. Wonder who is in Ghana with his family will hold both his American citizen and that of Ghana.

Recommended articles

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, the renowned singer, expressed delight at the honour done him.

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship Pulse Ghana

“I guess it’s just the lineage I felt Ghana, I felt my civilisation was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning, [the best part of the rest of my life got to do God’s promised],” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US music legend Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana Monday morning, May 13, 2024, following a decision in 2021 to permanently relocate to the West African country.

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship Pulse Ghana

He was captured at the Kotoka International Airport, mobbed by fans and industry players on Monday morning.

It appears Stevie has finally had his wish fulfilled after he declared in February 2021, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey explaining his decision to move to Ghana, citing the political turmoil in the United States.

American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship
American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship American singer, Stevie Wonder, granted Ghanaian citizenship Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Stevie Wonder, a Michigan native, learned to play piano, drums, and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award, and has been nominated 74 times.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale goes off on UTV and Despite with threat and cocaine comment (VIDEO)

Patapaa

Patapaa says he wants contact to book Indigo O2 following Medikal's success

Africa

Here are 15 most innovative African countries

Lady Julia reveals how she landed in Otumfuo's home after work

Lady Julia reveals how she met Otumfuo and landed in his home same day (VIDEO)