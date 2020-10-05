The idea is to create a stronger bond between the product and the positive image, creativity and global appeal of Stonebwoy as well as the values of hardwork, determination and tenacity he portrays.

According to Bel-Beverages, this decision was taken after management and Stonebwoy agreed to a licensing partnership deal in December, 2019.

Stonebwoy launches new Big Boss bottle with nationwide roadshow

"It was necessary to establish the strong link between Big Boss Energy Drink and Stonebwoy to reflect the linkages between the two brands. We believe that Stonebwoy’s positive values reflect the spirit and personality of Big Boss Energy Drink, its positioning and its promise," according to Emmanuel Quist, Head of PR and Communications of Bel-beverages.

Stonebwoy was born in the Volta Region, and raised in Ashaiman, a largely low income settlement in Accra. He however, worked hard with determination to break through the barriers in the Ghanaian and African music industry to excel on the international stage.

“Big Boss Energy Drink’s positioning says, no matter where you find yourself today, you can certainly be a Big Boss tomorrow once you apply the same determination and hardwork to your craft with you’re your Big Boss Energy Drink fuelling you like Stonebwoy has done over the years,” Mr. Quist added.

As part of the launch roadshow of the new Big Boss bottle Stonebwoy and an entourage from Big Boss Energy Drink took to the principal streets of Ashaiman to announce the release of the new label while he was handing out free samples to the charged crowd of spectators.

He urged them to patronize Big Boss Energy Drink, as it contains the right ingredients in the right proportions that are not harmful to humans. He, however, re-echoed the caution that energy drinks are to be consumed in moderation and not suitable for persons under eighteen years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and those sensitive to caffeine.

Patrons of the Ashaiman market on the fateful day, who were elated about the visit of their icon, could not hide the excitement of tasting the new Stonebwoy-inspired Big Boss Energy Drink.