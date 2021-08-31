Stonebwoy melts hearts as he halts performance in London to fix wig for fan (VIDEO)

The lady among the audience was happily jamming to the Dancehall hall act's performance, raising her hands and singing out loud his songs. However, whilst at it, her wig cap was fallen off.

To the surprise of many, Stonebwoy noticed her among the crowd, walked closer to her, help readjust her wig and returned to the stage to continue his performance.

This happened at the YAM carnival which Stonebwoy headlined with global music icons like Davido, Bennie Man, Kehlani, King Promise among others. The thrilling event happened in London.