RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stonebwoy melts hearts as he halts performance in London to fix wig for fan (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Stonebwoy is winning admirations online with a very rare and kind gesture.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

The Ghanaian singer during an ecstatic performance took a short break to save a lady who was losing her wig but she did not even realize due to her excitement of watching the Bhim President perform.

Recommended articles

The lady among the audience was happily jamming to the Dancehall hall act's performance, raising her hands and singing out loud his songs. However, whilst at it, her wig cap was fallen off.

All you need to know about PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS .

To the surprise of many, Stonebwoy noticed her among the crowd, walked closer to her, help readjust her wig and returned to the stage to continue his performance.

This happened at the YAM carnival which Stonebwoy headlined with global music icons like Davido, Bennie Man, Kehlani, King Promise among others. The thrilling event happened in London.

Watch the video below.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Abena Moet's husband sucking her boobs surfaces online

Abena Moet and Husband

Military men save Funny Face after suicide attempt in Kumasi (VIDEO)

Military men save Funny Face from commiting suicide

Delay's interview with Dhat Gyal ends in tears over singer's 'rape and drugs' story (WATCH)

Delay and Dhat Gyal

'We pastors wives are suffering in marriage but we can't complain' - Rev Charlotte Oduro

Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro