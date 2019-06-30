Concerns about his relationship with his former mentor were raised by many after Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie’s record label announced that the record label would not renew its contract with the young rapper, leaving him to pursue his career on his own.

When asked about his current relationship with his former boss, Strongman revealed that he cut ties with Sarkcess Music not because of a feud between him and Sarkodie as many have alleged, but because both sides had come to an agreement that it was the best course of action.

The rapper, who has been in the news most recently due to a back and forth beef between him and AMG Medikal, told Afia Pokua on the “Vim Talk” show that he still receives a lot of promotion from Sarkodie, despite him not being obliged to promote him.

“Sarkodie and I still have a very good relationship. I don’t even have to send him my songs when I release them. He just takes them and posts them on his social media platforms. And he has told me that if I find anything difficult with this music thing, I shouldn’t hesitate to ask for his assistance. We still have that father-and-son kind of relationship. We chat often” he said.

Watch the full interview below: