We have stopped taking alcohol - Tagoe Sisters

According to Tagoe Sisters, drinking alcohol is also not upright for Christians because it does not fall in with biblical teachings.

Pulse Ghana

During an interview on Joyprime, the Tagoe Sisters confessed that they are no longer into alcohol because of the repercussions on their music career.

“We have [taken alcohol] in the past. We stopped because It makes you dehydrated, you understand? So it doesn't help your system. And we are growing too.

“So it's not good for you to take one and then at the end of the day when to sing hallelujah, hallelujah somebody God bring another thing. And could lead you to forget about it [song], you are singing the first stanza and you go to the second stanza,” she said.

The Sisters also said, “some people it's not good for some people as even doctors advise them to take something like red wine or something. But some people take it in excess and it becomes a trouble something.