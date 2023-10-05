The Gospel singers said the decision to halt taking alcohol came from the fact that alcohol makes one dehydrated and affects the body, which could negatively impact their health as well as their music career.
We have stopped taking alcohol - Tagoe Sisters
Ghanaian gospel music duo, Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe, and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, popularly known as Tagoe Sisters, have opened up on drinking alcohol some time ago.
Recommended articles
According to Tagoe Sisters, drinking alcohol is also not upright for Christians because it does not fall in with biblical teachings.
During an interview on Joyprime, the Tagoe Sisters confessed that they are no longer into alcohol because of the repercussions on their music career.
“We have [taken alcohol] in the past. We stopped because It makes you dehydrated, you understand? So it doesn't help your system. And we are growing too.
“So it's not good for you to take one and then at the end of the day when to sing hallelujah, hallelujah somebody God bring another thing. And could lead you to forget about it [song], you are singing the first stanza and you go to the second stanza,” she said.
The Sisters also said, “some people it's not good for some people as even doctors advise them to take something like red wine or something. But some people take it in excess and it becomes a trouble something.
"So for us, I would say red wine is good for others because if it is a problem for heart's sake. But when you take alcohol, you behave like somebody who doesn't have manners so it's best to stay away," Tagoes sisters said.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh