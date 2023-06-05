ADVERTISEMENT
Taking money from women can be dangerous; you can die early – Strongman advises men

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, has recently shared a word of caution for men regarding accepting financial support from their female partners.

Strongman Burner

He advises against taking money from women, as he believes it can sometimes lead to dangerous consequences.

According to Strongman, there is a prevalent belief that accepting money from women comes with a curse, particularly when men fail to adhere to certain obligations.

Furthermore, Strongman reveals that men who deceive women they are in a relationship with by taking their money and later abandoning them risk being cursed.

During an interview with Hello FM, he expressed his personal stance on the matter, stating, "I am the type who doesn't like taking money from women. Money from women goes with curses. You will die early if you do that. Be careful as a man if you like spending money from women."

Strongman emphasizes that if a man wishes to offend someone, it should not be the woman who has supported him during difficult times. He urges men to remain mindful of the women who have been there for them, even if they choose to continue engaging in negative behavior.

To him, if a man wishes to offend a woman, “it shouldn’t be the lady who has been there for you. You can continue to be bad, but you still need to focus on the lady who helped you in hard times” he added.

Strongman Burner, also known as Osei Kwaku Vincent, is a highly talented Ghanaian hip-hop artist who has been gaining popularity due to his unique rap style.

Over the years, he has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians, including fellow artists. Strongman's rise to prominence began when he won the "Focus FM Freestyle Friday" in 2010, followed by the "Kfm Freestyle Saturday" in 2011, and the "Tha Next Big Thang In Gh Hip-hop" in 2012. He is widely regarded as one of the most creative rappers in Ghana.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
