Taking money from women can be dangerous; you can die early – Strongman advises men

According to Strongman, there is a prevalent belief that accepting money from women comes with a curse, particularly when men fail to adhere to certain obligations.

Furthermore, Strongman reveals that men who deceive women they are in a relationship with by taking their money and later abandoning them risk being cursed.

During an interview with Hello FM, he expressed his personal stance on the matter, stating, "I am the type who doesn't like taking money from women. Money from women goes with curses. You will die early if you do that. Be careful as a man if you like spending money from women."

Strongman emphasizes that if a man wishes to offend someone, it should not be the woman who has supported him during difficult times. He urges men to remain mindful of the women who have been there for them, even if they choose to continue engaging in negative behavior.

Strongman Burner, also known as Osei Kwaku Vincent, is a highly talented Ghanaian hip-hop artist who has been gaining popularity due to his unique rap style.