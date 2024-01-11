'That is foolishness' - Prophet Oduro reacts to Hayford's leaked licking video

Prophet Kofi Oduro addressed the incident during a sermon at his church, expressing strong disapproval.

Nhyira HAYFORD Pulse Ghana

He characterized such acts as a manifestation of "foolishness" on the part of individuals like Hayford and criticized it as a vice that harms the lives of young men.

In his message, Prophet Oduro highlighted the destructive nature of certain behaviours, emphasizing the need for individuals to avoid succumbing to foolish choices. He pointed out the absurdity of certain actions, using a specific example to illustrate the consequences of what he deemed foolish behaviour.

"There are 13 things that come out of a man’s heart and devour the man, and the last one is foolishness. Foolishness is what is making these boys… a young man would go and lick another man’s anus. The place where one excretes from, someone would bend over and another will lick it? That is foolishness," he remarked during his ministration.