To the host of ‘The KSM Show’, the slogan which powered Akufo-Addo to grab the presidency in 2016, doesn’t reflect the president’s decision making.

He believes the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate has the ‘free will’ to use his conscience to make decisions and whatever decision he makes doesn’t reflect the Lord’s.

According to KSM, who is a hardcore atheist, people shouldn’t use the Lord to cover up their bad actions because they have the free will to make decisions that will make positive impacts.

He revealed this in one of his tweets on Wednesday, November 25.

He also stated that the outcome of the December polls ‘will be the result of our decision, whether it's peaceful or violent is in our hands’, adding that the Lord is tired.

“The battle is not the Lord’s. We have free will to use our conscience to make decisions. The decisions we make are ours not the Lord’s,” he tweeted. “The outcome of the election will be the result of our decision. Whether it's peaceful or violent is in our hands. Lord abr3.”

The tweet was met with mixed reactions. Some of his followers agreed with him, others did not.

“Horses and Chariots are prepared for battle but VICTORY comes from the LORD. THE BATTLE THEREFORE IS ALWAYS THE LORD'S” Twitter user Abeiku French replied.

“If the battle is for the lords. What about the corruptions made by this same government. Who is it for? Then I presume the lords to are corrupt,” Bismark Afful wrote.

Another user replied: “Can't be better than that senior citizen. Means we have to screw our heads properly on our shoulders to make informed choices that will enhance our wellbeing and safeguard our future. Thank you, sir!”

“Ghanaians decide their own fate at the polls. God or Jesus won’t vote for anyone. You take stock of your life; money, education, health care, transport, policing, housing and all that concerns you and your family. Then think who will best serve a little bit of what concerns you?” user Esinam Mizen stated.

Do you agree with KSM?