The charge is bogus; Vim Lady descends on Godfred Dame and IGP over UTV attackers

The Peace FM presenter disclosed the 16 people were only charged for ‘being on premises without purposes’.

According to Vim Lady, the charge presented to the court was feeble and believes that it should have been more to ensure that the thugs were dealt with appropriately.

“Do you know that the police presented just one charge? IGP Dampare and the whole police service must be called out. The judge did nothing wrong but you gave just one charge. The people came to the studios unlawfully yet the police didn’t include that charge.

Speaking on the Egyaso Gyaso political show on Okay FM, she continued that "The only charge the police gave was being on the premises without purpose, is this a charge? If it were ordinary people who did this, the charges would have been different".

“Upon all the praises showered on IGP Dampare, is this the charge he presented? Did you see the charge? What a wow, this is an absolutely bogus charge and a misdemeanour too," she added.

Taking a jab ast Ghana's Attorney General as well, she said "Godfred Dame, you’re in charge of prosecution in the country, how did you allow them to present this feeble charge? If you were privy to the charge before it was presented to the court, then fire will burn you.”

Vim Lady also emphasized that the charges presented to the court and the punishment meted out to culprits would rather encourage others to take the same action in the future.