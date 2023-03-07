This can't happen in East Legon; Bridget Otoo condemns Ashaiman brutality by soldiers

"Forget Ashaiman for a second and insert east legon. A soldier is killed there & as a result the military goes to east legon and assault residents of east legon. It’s Ashaiman so you think they deserve it. We are not being ruled by Military. Or Police no longer investigate crime?" she said in a twitter post.

This morning, 7th March 2023, an unofficial curfew has been imposed on the Ashaiman community after some military personnel stormed the area over the alleged murder of one of their colleagues.

Reports emerged over the weekend that a uniformed soldier had been killed by some unknown assailants in Ashaiman. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, while the rains were pouring, a group of soldiers stormed the community to enact revenge on civilians.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the military could be seen beating up civilians at various points.

Another footage also showed the streets of Ashaiman dead silent, with many hiding in their rooms in fear of the soldiers.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians on social media have given their reactions to the military’s invasion of Ashaiman.