Throwback: R2Bees light up New York's Times Square with huge billboard

Dorcas Agambila

In December 2021, passersby at the New York Times Square saw the faces of legendary Ghanaian duo R2Bees as they walked through the commercial intersection.

This is after the ‘Eboso’ singers appeared on a giant billboard in Times Square in New York by music streaming giant Spotify.

The Times Square ad placement was part of activities of the tech platform to promote Tinkerbell, their collaborative effort with Wizkid from the album Back 2 Basics.

The duo took to Twitter to reshare a video recorded from the entertainment hub in New York, highlighting their giant billboard.

The image on the billboard had the members rocking colorful shirts as Omar Sterling posed on a chair with Mugeez partially leaning toward him with a knee up.

The billboard had the inscriptions; R2Bees ft Wizkid - Tinkerbell

Faces of Afrobeats Playlist, Available on Spotify

The caption of the video shared on their official Twitter account with almost 1 million followers read; R2bees ft Wizkid - Tinkerbell.

R2Bees is a Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife duo from Tema made up of two cousins, Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez. They were nominated at the 2013 BET Awards.

Beginning their career early, they started off representing their school in rap competitions as well as inter-school music contests.

This led them to participate in the popular radio competition Kasahare, which they won most of and also performed at most shows; gaining them more buzz under their stage name at that time.

R2bees are also recognised in the Ghanaian music industry as legends because of their major outstanding achievements – Camp Yard.

R2Bees released their first single in August 2008 titled ‘Yawa Gal’ and became an instant hit. They then went on to release ‘I Dey Mad’, a chart-topper across Ghana. 'I Dey Mad' featured Unda Melodies. The song topped most Ghanaian Radio Music Charts for weeks.

