TikTok has done a lot for me; it brought me from Kumasi to Accra - Felicia Osei

“Looking at me, TikTok has really done a lot for me. It has really played a major role in my life because TikTok brought me from Kumasi to Accra. It wasn’t even in my dream to come to Accra but look at me, I’m chilling and flexing in Accra,” she said.

Felicia Osei Pulse Ghana

Speaking about her new job with Media General, on the YoungandThriving show, Felicia added the best part about her job was having easy access to celebrities.

“I get to meet celebrities. About two or three years ago, I would actually go and queue to meet celebrities… But now I can call them for photo ops. So you know, these are some of the fun parts of my job as a radio personality,” she said.