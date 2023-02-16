Counting her blessings from TikTok, the comedienne, who is now an influencer and TV/Radio host, has detailed how her life has changed for the better with more opportunities coming her way due to her popularity on the app.
TikTok has done a lot for me; it brought me from Kumasi to Accra - Felicia Osei
Felicia Osei is grateful for the opportunities TikTok has brought her way. The Ghanaian socialite shot to fame through the social media app that made her an internet sensation.
“Looking at me, TikTok has really done a lot for me. It has really played a major role in my life because TikTok brought me from Kumasi to Accra. It wasn’t even in my dream to come to Accra but look at me, I’m chilling and flexing in Accra,” she said.
Speaking about her new job with Media General, on the YoungandThriving show, Felicia added the best part about her job was having easy access to celebrities.
“I get to meet celebrities. About two or three years ago, I would actually go and queue to meet celebrities… But now I can call them for photo ops. So you know, these are some of the fun parts of my job as a radio personality,” she said.
Felicia adds that she doesn't own a house or a car yet, but she is very happy with how far TikTok has brought her.
