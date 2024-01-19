Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

On Thursday January 18, 2024, the singer said on her Instagram Story that she was robbed while in London.

"Damn London, una show me pepper o. Got robbed yesterday," her Story post read. The post had her fans worried about her safety and welfare. However, she allayed their fears by making another post saying, "Thanks guys."

She then made another story post on January 19, 2024, showing her outfit of the day while she prepared to step out. In her caption she focused on her work, saying, "Another day, hustle continues."

Unfortunately, this is not Svage's first encounter with robbers. Back in April 2023, there was a robbery attempt at her residence which failed. She confirmed this in an official statement on April 14 via her Instagram page, stating that her home was breached by thieves.

She cleared the air that she and her family were safe and unharmed, adding that some of the dubious individuals were arrested and were held for further investigation at the Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.

Savage is not the only celebrity to have been robbed recently. Celebrities have been the target of robbers for many years.

Recall back in 2015, Davido and his manager were robbed of a whopping sum of $55,000 cash while in South Africa. The bandits also made away with two expensive Rolex watches that they had on them at the time. The music superstar shared the bad news with fans via his X account, explaining what happened.

His tweet read, “Thank God for my life…. If not for him.. E for be different story … My daughters face was flashing through my eyes the whole time….”