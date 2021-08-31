Tracey Boakye goes shopping with her kids in Dubai, drops receipt (WATCH)

First, she took Kwaku Danso Yaya to a Versace store where she bought him dresses and a shoe. She later took Nana Akua Nhyira to a Fendi store where she bought dresses for her.

To prove that she bought quality designer wears – contrary to claims that she wears fake designers – she dropped receipts of her purchases. She spent USD1,000 on Kwaku and spent USD2,490 on Nhyira, totalling $3,550 (equivalent to GHC21,000).

Her vacation in Dubai is part of Kwaku’s birthday celebration.

Tracey is known for spending on her children and showing off. A few months ago, she organised an extravagant birthday party for her daughter’s first birthday.

In March this year, she showed off stacks of dollars after renting out her East Legon apartment. Her action was a reaction to reports that she was forced out of her East Legon house and relocated to Ashaley Botwe to rent a cheaper apartment.

She denied the reports in an Instagram post by putting her house up for rent and asked interested tenants to reach out to her directly.

And to further prove more points, she got someone to rent the house for a year and showed off the money made from the rent on her Instagram page.

She initially shared the tenancy agreement bearing her name as the landlady. She captioned: “You think we came to Accra to play right? Don’t build your future and star there and think about Yaa Asantewaa (referring to herself). Anyway, my East Legon mansion has been rented.”