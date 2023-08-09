I would have been hungry if I focused on only music -Trigmatic

Trigmatic highlighted that he's engaged in multiple enterprises that are equally financially rewarding. While taking the stage is not his primary focus right now, he's content with the diverse streams of income he's cultivating.

One of his prosperous ventures is a rice business that's thriving, alongside his involvement in other ventures that contribute to his financial well-being. His decision not to pigeonhole himself solely into music has proven to be wise and beneficial.

He shared insights into his broader involvements, hinting at substantial undertakings he's been diligently working on behind the scenes. A recent encounter with Mr Eazi and other prominent figures within the music industry has also sparked his excitement for what lies ahead.

“Jumping on stage is not my priority at the moment. I want to leave a legacy and I know I am on the right path. Apart from my rice business which is doing well, I am also into other things which fetch me money and I am so happy I never boxed myself into doing only music at the time.

“Very soon, Ghanaians will know what I have been doing behind the scenes. I recently met with Mr Eazi of Nigeria and other big giants in the music industry and something big is about to happen,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

Asked if he would go back to radio, Trigmatic who worked at Vibe FM and YFM for four years, said radio was the last thing he would consider no matter the amount of money he was offered.

“I resigned from YFM because I couldn’t continue working for people. It is about time I became my own boss and I am happy where I am now. However, I have held several music business dialogues and I get invitations from other countries to speak on music business. Gradually we are getting there, as for going back to radio I don’t think I will do that,” he told Graphic Showbiz.