United Showbiz is nightmare for NPP; Blakk Rasta condemns UTV attack by party thugs

According to Blakk Rasta, the incessant attacks on the show only prove the show is powerful and a nightmare to the New Patriotic Party.

Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on Monday, October 9, 2023, Blakk Rasta said “Now, we all remember that there was a letter written to the station [UTV] complaining about the said program [UnitedShowbiz], that it was becoming political.

My brother, my sister and it came from a political party [NPP]. What is your problem with even a religious show becoming political, especially as a political party?” he quizzed.

“Do you decide for a radio station how it should run issue? Look at the number of political shows we have in the nation. And if that is not a problem to you, but one show becomes a tone in your flesh, then it means that the show is really big and powerful.

"Then it certainly means that the show is truly a nightmare for the ruling party. At the end of the day, we all thought it was over only for us to wake up and be told that there was actually a certain kind of vandalism that went on,” disgruntled Blakk Rasta fumed.

Pn Saturday 7th October, alleged thugs affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of "United Showbiz" seven minutes into the show.