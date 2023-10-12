ADVERTISEMENT
'I felt gbenze gbenze' -Viral Makola women dancers share first flight experience

Dorcas Agambila

A heartwarming video captures the joyful moments of viral Makola Market women as they embark on their maiden flight from Accra to the Upper West Region.

Viral Makola market women
Viral Makola market women

In the video, the women took turns expressing their feelings, their smiles radiating their sheer excitement during their inaugural plane journey.

The first lady to speak was brimming with enthusiasm, describing her experience as "gbenze gbenze."

She enthusiastically shared, "It was my first time, but I was not afraid. I relaxed myself, stayed cool, and enjoyed every moment."

The second lady, also experiencing her first-ever flight, confessed her initial nervousness but ultimately reveled in the experience.

She mentioned her slight apprehension due to turbulence but quickly added, "I enjoyed the view and couldn't resist staying awake. I was captivated by the breathtaking beauty of the clouds."

Another Makola market trader chimed in, recounting her initial fear and eventual exhilaration throughout the flight. As the other women took their turns, they all shared similarly positive experiences, exuding pure delight about their remarkable first-time journey in the skies.

For the first time in their lives, the popular Ghanaian Market women dancers flew on an aeroplane for the first time ever since they became internet sensation.

A few days ago, Burna Boy sponsored a billboard at Makola in Accra, as a gesture of appreciation for their participation in the challenge.

