'I felt gbenze gbenze' -Viral Makola women dancers share first flight experience

The first lady to speak was brimming with enthusiasm, describing her experience as "gbenze gbenze."

She enthusiastically shared, "It was my first time, but I was not afraid. I relaxed myself, stayed cool, and enjoyed every moment."

The second lady, also experiencing her first-ever flight, confessed her initial nervousness but ultimately reveled in the experience.

She mentioned her slight apprehension due to turbulence but quickly added, "I enjoyed the view and couldn't resist staying awake. I was captivated by the breathtaking beauty of the clouds."

Another Makola market trader chimed in, recounting her initial fear and eventual exhilaration throughout the flight. As the other women took their turns, they all shared similarly positive experiences, exuding pure delight about their remarkable first-time journey in the skies.

For the first time in their lives, the popular Ghanaian Market women dancers flew on an aeroplane for the first time ever since they became internet sensation.