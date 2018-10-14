Pulse.com.gh logo
Watch Shatta Wale reply Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert


The show attracted thousands of music enthusiasts and fans.

After refusing to comment on Sarkodie’s ‘My Advice’ song which arguably was targeted at him, Shatta Wale finally did so when he mounted the stage to perform at his album launch and concert, Saturday.

Upon seeing how huge the crowd was, Shatta Wale took a swipe at Sarkodie, asking if an artiste who wears 'alomi' chain can organize such a successful event.

Shatta Wale had on a number of occasions said he is the richest musician in Ghana – and that Sarkodie and other musicians are poor. But Sarkodie in the song challenged that wealth was not in bragging about a house and cars. He further took a dig at Shatta Wale, asking him to stop wearing inferior chains.

play Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

 

Some had argued that the release of the song was carefully planned to create a buzz around the ‘Reign’ concert while others assert Sarkodie was indeed fed up with Shatta Wale’s ‘unguarded’ comments.

The ‘Reign’ concert was held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

The four-hour event saw the self-acclaimed dancehall king perform some of his old and newest tracks to the fans who had thronged the venue to support him.

Shatta Wale rocked the stage alongside Michy, Zylofon Arts Club acts as well as the Militants. Although there were several technical hitches which caused some disruptions, the audience appeared satisfied with the event.

The ‘Reign’ album has seventeen tracks. According to the artiste, although he loves all the songs on the album, his favourite is Exodus because it is inspired by his real life struggles.

 

 

 

credit: Ghanaweb

