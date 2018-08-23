Pulse.com.gh logo
We know Castro is not dead' – Andy Dosty reveals


Radio Presenter Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan to tell the truth

According to Andy Dosty, Castro is very alive and calls out Asamoah Gyan who knows what really happened at Ada should come out with the truth and stop lying.

play

Renowned DJ and radio presenter, Andy Dosty has dared Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to tell truth on Castor's disappearance.

According to Andy Dosty, Castro is very alive and calls out Asamoah Gyan who knows what really happened at Ada should come out with the truth and stop lying.

The popular DJ was fumed when the issue of Castro’s death was raised during the entertainment newspaper review discussion on his show Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan to tell the truth play Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty dares Asamoah Gyan to tell the truth

 

According to his claims, since the keys to the jet ski were reported to have been found and packed on land, he will never believe Castro is dead and urged the musician to come back and warned that if he fails to come now and return after the stated seven years, he will be charged with the deceit of the public.

“We know he’s alive, we know Castro is not dead. But who doesn't know this? Castro is not dead, we all know he’s not dead. When did he fall in the water? Am saying it on authority, the boy didn't fall in the water,”  he fumes.

“They have been lying to us for so long, enough of the lies they saw that the jet ski was packed on a land and not on top of a river, the key string was in there so why would people lie about it that the guy has been drowned?”

“Asamoah Gyan should come to sit in front of me and lie through his teeth, let’ see what happens, what is this?. Castro is not dead, he should come back, we are waiting for him and we will wait until the seventh year we declare him dead”  he added.

Watch the video below

