'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Stephanie Benson


According to the Jazz singer Stephanie Benson, the tattoos on her body were made to cover up her stretch marks.

The UK-based Ghanaian performer, Stephanie Benson has revealed the secrets behind the numerous tattoos on her body.

I have some roses and then a microphone here (pointing her belly), I did it to cover my stretch marks. The tattoos have covered them nicely”, she told Vibes in 5.

The Jazz singer added to her revelation that she once suffered from breast cancer.

“I didn't really put in much effort to have a flat belly bump due to cancer I suffered, a stomach muscle had to be removed and fixed in my breast”, she disclosed.

The mother of 5 who aside from her professional presence in music is noted for her goading fashion appeal. As for songs, she has more than enough in her archives to feed a horde of music lovers.

