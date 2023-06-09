Pulse Ghana

Yet, a few months into 2023, the popular "Shuperu" hitmaker confirmed in an interview on TV3 that he was no longer affiliated with Highly Spiritual Music, stating that he left to seek a change in his career path.

In his own words, Mr. Drew explained, "Everyone desires growth; you can't remain in one place for an extended period. It's about moving forward."

Kaywa, the CEO of Highly Spiritual Music and an esteemed music producer, recently broke his silence regarding Mr. Drew's departure. Hitz 103.9 FM shared a post on their Twitter page, highlighting Kaywa's explanation.

According to Kaywa, the initial five-year agreement between the label and the singer had come to an end. Although the label had intentions to continue working with Mr. Drew in the future, he had already made up his mind to explore different opportunities and not be part of the company's plans.

Kaywa further elaborated that Mr. Drew expressed his desire for change, and in respect of his decision, they had no choice but to allow him to move on.

"Mr. Drew's five-year deal with Highly Spiritual had run its course. We believed we still could continue working together, but he expressed his desire to take a different direction. Thus, we respected his decision to move on," Kaywa stated.