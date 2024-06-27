ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wendy Shay clarifies issues with RuffTown Records and Bullet (Video)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has confirmed that she and her former manager, Bullet, have reconciled and are once again collaborating.

wendy-shay-bullet.article photo
wendy-shay-bullet.article photo

The two had a public falling-out due to a contract dispute but have now resolved their issues.

Recommended articles

In an interview with DJ Slim, Wendy Shay explained that their disagreement centred around a 360 Record Label Deal that Bullet did not approve of.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

However, through the intervention of industry elders, they have been able to move past their differences and continue their musical partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had a problem with Bullet but some elders came in and the issue has been quashed. I am now working with Bullet again,” she said.

Wendy Shay expressed her excitement about working with Bullet again, stating that their reunion will lead to the creation of more great music for her fans.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

Renowned music producer and talent manager Bullet came clean some weeks ago about his ongoing issues with artist Wendy Shay, confirming that she is no longer under his management.

Bullet stated categorically that there are unsettled issues between himself, his Rufftown Records label and Wendy Shay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, they have been unable to reach an agreement.

wendy-shay-bullet.article photo
wendy-shay-bullet.article photo Wendy Shay and Bullet Pulse Ghana

Bullet clarified that their friction is not a publicity stunt, asserting his reputation as a top producer who avoids unnecessary hype.

He acknowledged that as humans, it is normal to have disagreements, but he assured that they are in the process of addressing their issues.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua Asantewaa's medical team explains why she ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours

Afua Asantewaa explains why she wants to attempt sing-a-thon record again (video)

Yaw Sarppong and Maame Tiwaa

'I divorced my wife almost 20 years ago' -Yaw Sarpong clears the air amidst scandal

Sarkodie, Strongman and Lyrical Joe

Sarkodie tops Pulse polls as Ghana’s fastest rapper, beats LJ and others

#Chivido Wedding

First glimpse of Davido and his billionaire queen Chioma at their #Chivido2024 wedding