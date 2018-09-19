Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her – eShun


eShun Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her – Singer

According to eShun, she sent the 'Uber Driver' hitmaker a DM (direct message) but no response.

  • Published:
play

Ghanaian female vocalist, eShun has complained about how Wendy Shay snubbed her when she tried reaching out to her.

According to eShun, she sent the 'Uber Driver' hitmaker a DM (direct message) but no response.

Speaking in an interview on e.TV Ghana, the songstress explained how she tried reaching out to her colleague Wendy after she has been reported to have called the latter talentless.

I tried reaching out to you, Wendy Shay, and you didn’t say anything. I don’t know whether it was Bullet who told you not to speak to me. I sent her a DM [Direct Message], so let’s just assume she hasn’t seen it,” eShun said.

“I actually wrote a whole essay about it on my timeline on Instagram explaining what I actually said or what I meant and I tagged her and everybody kept tagging her so I’m sure she has really seen it,” she added.

play

 

READ MORE: I am a better singer than Wendy Shay – eShun

If it could be recalled, eShun is said to have stated that Wendy Shay is talentless, but she denied saying that and gave what she actually said.

No, I never said that I think she’s beautiful and when they asked me, these were my exact words, I think Wendy Shay is very talented, with the help of a coach, she’ll be even better…”

“Wendy, you’re talented when you get a coach you will be even better, even me who has gone through ‘Mentor’, ‘Project Fame’, if I get a coach today, I’ll grab him or her and be better,” she stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bisa Kdei: I don't fake stories to sell my music – Singer Bisa Kdei I don't fake stories to sell my music – Singer
Video: Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai
Miss Universe Dress: Them bad boys wanted to come out and play so Yvonne Okoro let them Miss Universe Dress Them bad boys wanted to come out and play so Yvonne Okoro let them
Wale: Rapper says American airline staff told him he didn't belong in 1st class Wale Rapper says American airline staff told him he didn't belong in 1st class
Diamond Platnumz: Shaddy Boo raises eyebrows with her caption after invite to Diamond’s event Diamond Platnumz Shaddy Boo raises eyebrows with her caption after invite to Diamond’s event
Photo: 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouth Photo 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouth

Recommended Videos

Video: Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai
Celebrity News: Fella Makafui sprays cash at wedding reception Celebrity News Fella Makafui sprays cash at wedding reception
Pulse Events: Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana Pulse Events Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana



Top Articles

1 Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SMbullet
2 Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatmentbullet
3 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospitalbullet
4 Police report How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia...bullet
5 Video Rosemond Brown accepts Supa's marriage proposalbullet
6 Photo 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a...bullet
7 Prophetic Activation Shatta Wale just invited his followers...bullet
8 Martha Ankomah I’m single and searching for a man – Actressbullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in...bullet

Related Articles

Photo 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouth
Police report How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwarzenegger’s bedroom with acid
Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals
The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
Photo Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz
WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album
Shola Baybe Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21
Miss Universe Dress Them bad boys wanted to come out and play so Yvonne Okoro let them
Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai

Top Videos

1 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards'bullet
2 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
5 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
6 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
7 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
8 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
9 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was...bullet
10 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia...bullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale was save from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
Possible? Casely-Hayford calls on Council of State to settle Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy beef
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Ameyaw Debrah will give you hope in life
Wow This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Ameyaw Debrah will give you hope in life
Put a ring on it – Larry Madowo told after sharing photo with gorgeous news anchor
Larry Madowo Put a ring on it – Larry Madowo told after sharing photo with gorgeous news anchor
Diamond’s alleged Rwandese girlfriend Shaddy Boo speaks on their relationship
Diamond Platnumz Diamond’s alleged Rwandese girlfriend speaks on their relationship
X
Advertisement