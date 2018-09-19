Wendy Shay ignored me when I reached out to her – eShun

news

Ghanaian female vocalist, eShun has complained about how Wendy Shay snubbed her when she tried reaching out to her.

According to eShun, she sent the 'Uber Driver' hitmaker a DM (direct message) but no response.

Speaking in an interview on e.TV Ghana, the songstress explained how she tried reaching out to her colleague Wendy after she has been reported to have called the latter talentless.

“I tried reaching out to you, Wendy Shay, and you didn’t say anything. I don’t know whether it was Bullet who told you not to speak to me. I sent her a DM [Direct Message], so let’s just assume she hasn’t seen it,” eShun said.

“I actually wrote a whole essay about it on my timeline on Instagram explaining what I actually said or what I meant and I tagged her and everybody kept tagging her so I’m sure she has really seen it,” she added.

If it could be recalled, eShun is said to have stated that Wendy Shay is talentless, but she denied saying that and gave what she actually said.

“No, I never said that I think she’s beautiful and when they asked me, these were my exact words, I think Wendy Shay is very talented, with the help of a coach, she’ll be even better…”

“Wendy, you’re talented when you get a coach you will be even better, even me who has gone through ‘Mentor’, ‘Project Fame’, if I get a coach today, I’ll grab him or her and be better,” she stated.