Don’t feed into lies! Spiritual attack is real – Wendy Shay

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has responded to comments made by political activist and entertainment pundit Kwame A Plus, who suggested that her claims of a spiritual attack causing her accident were a publicity stunt.

During a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, Kwame A Plus opposed Wendy Shay’s claim that her accident was a result of spiritual attacks and said that it was meant for hype.

“We cannot say it is spiritual. It is all for the hype. First Bullet said he would be flying her to Germany for treatment. Now they are saying that it is spiritual. They know what they are doing. It’s called a stunt, and they are doing it well,” said A Plus on the show hosted by MzGee.

In reaction to Kwame A Plus’s claims, Wendy Shay has retorted that spiritual attacks in the music industry are real and most of the people involved have protection.

She described Kwame A Plus’s comments as palpable lies hence the public should disregard them and reiterated that she would have been killed if not for God’s backing.

“Spiritual attacks are real in the music industry, and they are aware. Do not feed into the lies. All these people declaring otherwise are protected by certain forces.

“Up and coming artiste before you get in the industry get spiritual backing. If not for God I would have been killed and you are there talking about hype. Ghana wake up! #Lovemenow” Wendy Shay wrote on her X page.

She dismissed A Plus's comments as falsehoods and urged the public not to believe them. She emphasized the importance of spiritual protection for up-and-coming artists and credited her survival to the protection of God.

