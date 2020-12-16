The curvaceous Ghanaian has been pushed to the wall to tell secret behind her well-endowed body and she spilt beans. According to Wendy Shay, what is working for her is 80% food and 20% gym.
Abeiku Santana after an Okay FM interview asked the singer how come her hips appear to have become bigger and she said " it is hips, not butt" and asked the radio presenter that, " since when has it become possible to do hips transplant?"
After Abeiku Santana insisted it is possible, Wendy disclosed that curvier body is the product of hitting the gym. " It wasn't like an overnight something, I have been doing gym like quite some time now, I do home workout sometimes because I don't always have time to go to the gym," she said.
Telling the secret behind her curves, Wendy said " when I go to the gym, I do at least two hours. I do most work on my tummy" adding she gets good results because of her bone structure.
According to Wendy, it is however not all about the gym because food also plays a role. " Food is 80% and, the gym is just 20% and I do a lot of detoxing, detoxing helps me a lot," the ' Bedroom Commando' singer told Abeiku Santana.
Watch the video below to hear more from her.