The curvaceous Ghanaian has been pushed to the wall to tell secret behind her well-endowed body and she spilt beans. According to Wendy Shay, what is working for her is 80% food and 20% gym.

Abeiku Santana after an Okay FM interview asked the singer how come her hips appear to have become bigger and she said " it is hips, not butt" and asked the radio presenter that, " since when has it become possible to do hips transplant?"

Abeiku Santana

After Abeiku Santana insisted it is possible, Wendy disclosed that curvier body is the product of hitting the gym. " It wasn't like an overnight something, I have been doing gym like quite some time now, I do home workout sometimes because I don't always have time to go to the gym," she said.

Telling the secret behind her curves, Wendy said " when I go to the gym, I do at least two hours. I do most work on my tummy" adding she gets good results because of her bone structure.

Wendy Shay

According to Wendy, it is however not all about the gym because food also plays a role. " Food is 80% and, the gym is just 20% and I do a lot of detoxing, detoxing helps me a lot," the ' Bedroom Commando' singer told Abeiku Santana.

Watch the video below to hear more from her.