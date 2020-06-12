The ‘Tuff Skin Girl’ singer humbly walked away when the Accra FM presenter threatened to drop a proof to establish the fact Wendy Shay is having a secret affair with her record label boss but keeps denying it in her interviews.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM about why she didn’t allow the controversial radio presenter to drop his evidence, Wendy Shay said: “I don’t believe he has anything because there’s nothing like that of a sort”.

Nana Romeo on the hand in a different interview after the incident said, he truly has proof and Ghanaians will rather apologize to him when he drops it. But according to Wendy, “whatever he has, I know it’s not true if he’s got something he would have released it by now”.

Watch the video