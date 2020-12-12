On Saturday, December 12, 2020, a Twitter user 'Jay Sterling' shared a photo of Wendy Shay dressed as a bride while sitting next to a man dressed as a groom in a wedding set up. Popular master of ceremonies, MC Cutie was also in the cut.

He captioned the photo: “Arhh. Wendy Shay got married today?”

Another user who seemed to have an idea about every wedding ceremony in Ghana claimed it is true and that the man is an employee at Guinness Ghana.

He replied the tweet: “Yes. The ceremony is even ongoing. The husband works at Guinness Ghana. He’s the quality control manager.”

People fell for his comment, with the majority of the replies heaping praises on him for having a ‘concrete information’.

But our checks on Wendy Shay’s social media accounts show the speculation isn’t even close.

The videos and photos which are being circulated on social media are actually behind-the-scenes shots from an upcoming music video for her song.

The “H.I.T” singer published the behind-the-scenes video herself on her Instagram page and said ‘it’s every girl’s dream to get married someday’, adding that the song is titled “Wedding Song” and scheduled for release on Tuesday (December 15).

She captioned the video: “It’s every girl’s dream to get married someday. Wedding Song dropping on Tuesday 15.12.20”.

She has received a bunch of congratulatory messages from her fans after posting the video.

“People will not read the caption and start congratulating you,” Instagram user ‘poshinspiration’ responded to the video. Another user ‘angyofficial’ said: “Herr Wendy y3 study wati..U can't marry now lol…Can't waittttty.”