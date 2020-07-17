The Member of Assin Central and business mogul has taken it upon himself to expose fake Ghanaian men of God and has since not relented on his efforts for some months now.

He uses “The Seat Show” on Net2 TV as a platform to pursue that agenda.

Reacting to his exposé, the “Anopa Wim” hitmaker has said anyone who is against Kennedy Agyapong’s decision to expose fake men of God does not like the truth.

Diana, who is a strong supporter of the New patriotic Party (NPP), told Kingdom Plus FM that Kennedy is fighting a good cause for God’s children.

“I am very happy in the first place because this will make my fellow Christians wake up and start thinking deep,” she stated, “therefore anybody that will rise up against what Hon Kennedy Agyapong is doing doesn’t like the truth and you see God is using coronavirus to shake the world.”

She disagreed with people who said Kennedy is destroying God’s work.

“I heard people saying Honourable is doing destroying the work of God, but who is Kennedy to destroy the kingdom?” she asked.

Over some months now, Kennedy has dealt with wild issues about men of God such as Bishop Daniel Obinim, Nigel Gaisie and others.

Diana Asamoah believes nothing bad would happen to Kennedy Agyapong because he is fighting for God’s children since Christian leaders are not bold enough to speak up and condemn the evil acts by all these fake pastors in the society.