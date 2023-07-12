Woodberry: Hushpuppi's partner in crime jailed 8 years in US, set to be deported after

Woodberry was sentenced on July 11 by Judge Robert Gettleman of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

“The defendant is hereby committed to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to be imprisoned for a total term of 100 months as to count,” The People's Gazette quoted Mr Gettleman to have said.

The report adds that Mr Ponle was sentenced after being convicted on one count of fraud as seven other counts were dismissed following a plea bargain in April.

The Judge ordered Mr Ponle to submit himself to the U.S. Marshal Service for onward transfer to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, where his family members, especially his American fiancée, would be allowed to visit him.

Woodberry will also be “surrendered to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for deportation immediately following his incarceration”, the judge said.