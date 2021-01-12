Sharing a photo that shows her having a shower, the young Ghanaian actress wrote: "when will some of the pastors stop putting fear in the individuals Always talking about negative stuffs (death, accident, evil spirit) and all that".

Yaa Jackson's message is targeted at the doom prophecies some prophets have been sharing about some Ghanaian celebrities. According to the 20-year-old, she wants these prophets to stop putting fear in the followers and Ghanaian celebrities.

Adding to the caption that came with her racy photo, she wrote: "there’s evil spirit but I believe and have faith that they can’t take over my life. It about time pastors stop putting fear in Us. Stop depending too much on pastors they are also humans".

Yaa Jackson's post

Yaa Jackson's message is coming days after some Ghanaian prophets shared their 2021 prophecies with a warning about some possible death stories that will hit the entertainment industry this year.