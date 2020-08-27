The “Ehwe Papà” singer was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday, August 26, by a friend after she collapsed.

It’s unclear what caused her collapse, however, she has come out to ask for prayers from fans.

In an Instagram post her management made today, it indicated that she wasn’t feeling well, but now doing better.

She wrote: “From the management team of Yaa Jackson we thank everyone for the warm concern regarding the video post circulating on social media. Yaa wasn’t feeling well but she’s doing much better now please continue to remember her in your prayers. Thank you.”