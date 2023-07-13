The contract wasn't straight; Yaw Tog finally speaks on conflict with Asaaka Boys (VIDEO)

Yaw Tog was considered a member of the group but after his breakthrough, he chose a solo career path that came as a shock to many as to why he will ditch the Asaaka Boys.

The move stirred controversy and rumours that have seen him exchanging shades on social media and shots in some songs with Jay Bahd and other members of the Asaaka group.

Finally opening up on his rift with the music group, Yaw Tog has disclosed that the split was due to a bad contract he was offered by the managers of the Asaaka Boys. According to Yaw Tog, the offer was very bad because he wouldn't have been making money for himself if he accepted it to join the group.

"The contract wasn’t going straight, it was kind of like just working, nothing (in return). So my manager was like we can’t sign this deal,” the rapper told Andy Dosty during an interview on Hitz FM.