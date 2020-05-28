According to her, the much-publicised and well patronised celebration raked in tourism receipts amounting to $3.3 billion.

Hon. Oteng-Gyasi said the average expenditure per tourist was $2,391, and that the amount was spent in areas such as accommodation, food, and beverages, shopping, local transport, and entertainment.

She was responding to questions in Parliament on Thursday, May 28, 2020, when she made this statement.

She said the government intends to build upon the success of the Year of Return initiative.

“By the end of 2019,” she said, “the international arrivals reached 1.13 million from 956,372 in the year 2018 which was 27% growth which was above the global average of 5%. The average expenditure per tourist increased from $2,708 in 2018 to $2,931 in 2019.”

She continued: “The receipts attributed to tourism is, therefore, $3.312 billion. The increased number of travellers to Ghana positively impacted five sector industries such as airlines, hotels, tour operators, restaurants, and arts and craft dealers to name a few.”

In December last year, the Ghana Tourism Authority stated that it spent about GH¢6 million on promoting the Year of Return campaign in and out of the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Akwesi Agyemang said the expenditure did not include spending on media documentaries.