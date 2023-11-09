ADVERTISEMENT
I’m being pressured by family and friends to get married – Yemi Alade

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Yemi Eberechi Alade, has shared her frustrations about societal pressure regarding her marital status.

Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade
The award-winning artist revealed that she constantly faces pressure from family and friends to get married and have children.

Despite the widespread rumors of her marriage to her manager, the crooner who is also an actress subtly clarified her relationship status by stating that when the time is right, it will happen.

”People often get married, especially towards the end of every year. I’m not feeling pressured. When the time is right, it will happen.”

Speaking in a candid interview with Cool FM, Yemi Alade said;

“Family pressure is a challenging thing to resist because it’s coming from the people I respect and look up to, insisting that I should get married.

However, I believe that if they genuinely have my best interests at heart, they will be patient with me because finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married.”

But beyond that, I don’t think anyone should rush into making the wrong decision of being with the wrong partner,” she added.

She emphasized the importance of finding the right partner and urged others not to rush into making the wrong decisions in relationships.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

