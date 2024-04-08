ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You can’t date and dump me in 2024 — Nikki Samonas warns men

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas has issued a stern warning to her potential suitors planning to date her.

Nikki Samonas
Nikki Samonas

In a recent post on her Twitter page, the 38-year-old stated emphatically that she was too old to be dating for fun.

Recommended articles

“Dating me in 2024… there’s no dumping me, Am too old for that shit.”

According to her, if any man who dates her only to dump her later will face the wrath of her anger.

Nikki Samonas
Nikki Samonas Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

She added that if the man falls out of love with her, she has enough love to sustain both of them.

Samonas further elaborated on her commitment, stating, “If your love is finished, we will use mine, I will hotspot you.”

Her post has since caused an uproar on social media with many of her fans calling her desperate.

The actress concluded her tweet with a firm warning, urging individuals not to play games with her this year.

Nikki Samonas
Nikki Samonas Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t play with me this year !! Respectfully,” Samonas affirmed, leaving no room for ambiguity about her expectations in matters of the heart.

Nikki's tweet is a precedent for personal boundaries and expectations in relationships, encouraging mutual respect and commitment from potential partners in the year 2024 and beyond.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says Ghanaians don’t have the ears for deep music

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

Stonebwoy’s Daughter Jidula mesmerise fans With dance moves

'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse