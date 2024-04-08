In a recent post on her Twitter page, the 38-year-old stated emphatically that she was too old to be dating for fun.
You can’t date and dump me in 2024 — Nikki Samonas warns men
Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas has issued a stern warning to her potential suitors planning to date her.
“Dating me in 2024… there’s no dumping me, Am too old for that shit.”
According to her, if any man who dates her only to dump her later will face the wrath of her anger.
She added that if the man falls out of love with her, she has enough love to sustain both of them.
Samonas further elaborated on her commitment, stating, “If your love is finished, we will use mine, I will hotspot you.”
Her post has since caused an uproar on social media with many of her fans calling her desperate.
The actress concluded her tweet with a firm warning, urging individuals not to play games with her this year.
“Don’t play with me this year !! Respectfully,” Samonas affirmed, leaving no room for ambiguity about her expectations in matters of the heart.
Nikki's tweet is a precedent for personal boundaries and expectations in relationships, encouraging mutual respect and commitment from potential partners in the year 2024 and beyond.
