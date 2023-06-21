He said he has no doubts that Sarkodie could probably not be the father of the child considering how deceitful Yvonne Nelson's mother had been in the revelation of the identity of her own father.
Sarkodie made the best decision by rejecting Yvonne Nelson's pregnancy — A-Plus
Social Commentator and controversial musician Kwame Obeng Asare known popularly known as Kwame A-Plus, has defended Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo known professionally in the music industry as Sarkodie for rejecting a pregnancy from award-winning actress, Yvonne Nelson in 2010.
The actress in her memoir "I am not Yvonne Nelson" launched at Peduase Lodge on Sunday, June 19, 2023, revealed that she aborted a pregnancy for Sarkodie in 2010 after a short relationship.
According to her, she took the decision to abort following Sarkodie’s decision not to take responsibility for the child.
Narrating the incident on pages 88-95 of Chapter Eight of her new book, Yvonne Nelson said Sarkodie and his manager at the time accompanied her to a clinic at Mamprobi to get the foetus removed. That was after a failed attempt with pills recommended by a friend.
In the book, she stated that she went to meet Sarkodie at Tema, who was still living with his mother.
A-Plus reacting to the abortion allegation and the book launched by the actress in a Facebook post, A-Plus said Yvonne Nelson made us believe that her mother was a superwoman when she even celebrated her mother on Father's Day adding that her [Yvonne] mother did everything to make her believe that her father was the most useless man on earth.
He wrote: Yvonne Nelson made us believe that her mother was a superwoman, she even celebrated her mother on Father's Day. Her mother did everything to make her believe that her father was the most useless man on earth. On his sick bed, the man told his part of the story, revealing to her that he is not her father. She therefore had a DNA test and it was confirmed, according to her that yes, the "Satan" was not her father. Her "real" father was Peter Adjetey, the former speaker of Parliament. That one too the DNA machine was "faulty" so the "real was not realing." Na asɛm bɛn koraa ni? And you expected Sarkodie, a young up-and-coming guy to accept a pregnancy from someone who was showing some of her mother's characteristics?
Sark, you made the best decision!!! If you had accepted that pregnancy, the book today would have read, "Sarkodee is not my son/daughter's father. The real father is Inyanya" or one of her many boyfriends.
Her mother played the victim to make an innocent man look bad even when she knew the real father of her daughter. This is exactly who these daughters of Eve are.
This gender.... Very wicked!
