Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


“When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim jabs Juliet Ibrahim

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Iceberg Slim

Iceberg Slim who is the former boyfriend of actress Juliet Ibrahim has finally made some damning revelation against the actress whiles they were in a relationship.

play Juliet Ibrahim
 

Juliet Ibrahim some days ago in an interview with Joy News finally opened up and stated that she had broken up with Iceberg but failed to reveal what led to their breakup but was quick to mention that people who were close to her are aware of what caused it.

Iceberg Slim after listening to the interview of his former girlfriend took to Instagram and shared a post that somehow sort to suggest the reason for their breakup.

According to him, Juliet Ibrahim was a toxic person and always wanted to control him whiles they were dating but hope people would see the truth in what he was saying.

play Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

 

He shared: “When toxic person can no longer control you, they’ll try to control how others see you. The Misinformation will feel unfair but stay above it, trusting that other people will see the truth, just like you did”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic person Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic person
Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop up Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop up
This video of Stonebwoy as a football commentator show he's got talent This video of Stonebwoy as a football commentator show he's got talent
Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu
Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals
Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale' Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'

Recommended Videos

6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts
Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup
I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty' linen in publicbullet
2 Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding to honour mumbullet
3 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through in...bullet
4 This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is...bullet
5 Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns...bullet
6 Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahimbullet
7 Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale...bullet
8 Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manubullet
9 Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a...bullet
10 Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s...bullet

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
3 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
4 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame...bullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
7 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
9 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best...bullet
10 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in...bullet

Celebrities

Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese
X
Advertisement