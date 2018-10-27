news

Iceberg Slim who is the former boyfriend of actress Juliet Ibrahim has finally made some damning revelation against the actress whiles they were in a relationship.

Juliet Ibrahim some days ago in an interview with Joy News finally opened up and stated that she had broken up with Iceberg but failed to reveal what led to their breakup but was quick to mention that people who were close to her are aware of what caused it.

Iceberg Slim after listening to the interview of his former girlfriend took to Instagram and shared a post that somehow sort to suggest the reason for their breakup.

According to him, Juliet Ibrahim was a toxic person and always wanted to control him whiles they were dating but hope people would see the truth in what he was saying.

He shared: “When toxic person can no longer control you, they’ll try to control how others see you. The Misinformation will feel unfair but stay above it, trusting that other people will see the truth, just like you did”.