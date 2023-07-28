ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Nelson’s memoir impacted Sarkodie’s career – DJ Azonto

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Amapiano artiste, DJ Azonto, sheds light on the significant impact of Yvonne Nelson's memoir, "I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON," on the career of renowned rapper Sarkodie.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson
According to the 'Fan Ne Fom' crooner, the release of the book acted as a catalyst for Sarkodie's career, leading him to headline major international shows and opening doors to new opportunities.

DJ Azonto, who himself was nominated for the prestigious Most Popular Song of the Year award at the VGMA, emphasizes the power of having an educated partner in one's life.

He reveals that having Yvonne Nelson, an educated partner, played a pivotal role in boosting Sarkodie's career. Before the book's release, Sarkodie had to cancel several tour engagements, but afterward, his career took a positive turn as he started headlining major international shows.

The impact of Yvonne Nelson's captivating memoir was nothing short of remarkable, breathing new life into Sarkodie's career and bringing attention to him, allowing him to reach a wider audience, as DJ Azonto explains.

Looking ahead, DJ Azonto is gearing up to release another groundbreaking single, featuring his talented wife, Mrs. Diana Arthur, known as Anita Gucci. The highly anticipated track titled "Anita" is expected to captivate audiences and further solidify DJ Azonto's position as a musical force to be reckoned with.

To engage and celebrate their devoted fanbase, DJ Azonto plans to introduce the "iPhone 15 dance challenge" alongside the release of "Anita."

This innovative dance challenge aims to foster a deeper connection with fans and promote a sense of unity and camaraderie among music enthusiasts. With these exciting developments, DJ Azonto continues to leave a lasting impact on the music scene, and his collaboration with Anita Gucci promises to be a significant milestone in his career.

