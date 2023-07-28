Yvonne Nelson’s memoir impacted Sarkodie’s career – DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto, who himself was nominated for the prestigious Most Popular Song of the Year award at the VGMA, emphasizes the power of having an educated partner in one's life.

He reveals that having Yvonne Nelson, an educated partner, played a pivotal role in boosting Sarkodie's career. Before the book's release, Sarkodie had to cancel several tour engagements, but afterward, his career took a positive turn as he started headlining major international shows.

The impact of Yvonne Nelson's captivating memoir was nothing short of remarkable, breathing new life into Sarkodie's career and bringing attention to him, allowing him to reach a wider audience, as DJ Azonto explains.

Looking ahead, DJ Azonto is gearing up to release another groundbreaking single, featuring his talented wife, Mrs. Diana Arthur, known as Anita Gucci. The highly anticipated track titled "Anita" is expected to captivate audiences and further solidify DJ Azonto's position as a musical force to be reckoned with.

To engage and celebrate their devoted fanbase, DJ Azonto plans to introduce the "iPhone 15 dance challenge" alongside the release of "Anita."