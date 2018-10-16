Pulse.com.gh logo
Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy


Eeiissh!netizens are gushing over the birth of Actor John Dumelo's son John Dumelo Junior.

play

Award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson has shown love to John Dumelo's newborn baby Junior Dumelo.

Few hours ago, actor John Dumelo just made internet moments better after he broke the news of the arrival of his son on his Intagram and we just can't get enough.

However, Yvonne who couldn't hold it went on social media to show how happy she is.

She shared a photo of John Dumelo and the baby with the caption of love 'Emoji'

Our baby is here#emo#77iP##

READ MORE: John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path

#emo#77iP##

