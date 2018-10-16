Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy

news

Award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson has shown love to John Dumelo's newborn baby Junior Dumelo.

Few hours ago, actor John Dumelo just made internet moments better after he broke the news of the arrival of his son on his Intagram and we just can't get enough.

However, Yvonne who couldn't hold it went on social media to show how happy she is.

She shared a photo of John Dumelo and the baby with the caption of love 'Emoji'

